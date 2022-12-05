WORCESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday afternoon, a New York State Police trooper monitoring traffic on I-88 observed a speeding minivan traveling westbound. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the minivan sped away.

The operator failed to comply through a work zone in the town of Maryland and continued speeding through Milford and Oneonta. The vehicle was ultimately boxed in by vehicles, but the operator refused to exit the vehicle.

Police were eventually able to take the operator, Brooks Anderson, 73, of Albany, into custody and charged him with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police officer in a Motor Vehicle. He was issued an appearance ticket to the Worcester Town Court on December 20.