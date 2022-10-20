OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYSP at Oneonta arrested Raymond P. Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton. Sidlauskas was allegedly involved in a report of arson at Basset Hospital.
Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of an arson at Basset Hospital. After investigation, police report Sidlauskas intentionally lit a trash can on fire causing tens of thousands of dollars of damage to a hospital room and medical equipment. police report several rooms were evacuated due to the fire and over a dozen patient, including nurses and a security guard were treated for smoke inhalation. Officers report the fire was extinguished by employees at the hospital.
Charges
- Second degree arson
According to police, Sidlauskas was arrested by Troopers and processed at SP Richfield Springs. He was then transported to the Otsego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.