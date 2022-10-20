OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYSP at Oneonta arrested Raymond P. Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton. Sidlauskas was allegedly involved in a report of arson at Basset Hospital.

Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of an arson at Basset Hospital. After investigation, police report Sidlauskas intentionally lit a trash can on fire causing tens of thousands of dollars of damage to a hospital room and medical equipment. police report several rooms were evacuated due to the fire and over a dozen patient, including nurses and a security guard were treated for smoke inhalation. Officers report the fire was extinguished by employees at the hospital.

Charges

Second degree arson

According to police, Sidlauskas was arrested by Troopers and processed at SP Richfield Springs. He was then transported to the Otsego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.