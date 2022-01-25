Otsego County giving COVID test kits out to public

by: Thad Randazzo

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Public Health Department has announced they are giving away free COVID-19 test kits to the public at several locations throughout the county.

The test kits are available one per person and only while supplies last. The locations and times are below.

  • Schenevus Fire Department
    Wednesday, January 26: 6 pm – 8:30 pm.
  • Cherry Valley Fire Department
    Thursday, January 27: 11 am – 4 pm.
  • Hartwick Town Hall
    Thursday, January 27: 4 pm – 6 pm
    Sunday, January 30: 10 am – 12 am
  • Unadilla Fire Department
    Thursday, January 27: 4:30 pm – Until supplies expire

