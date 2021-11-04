Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl to retire

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl announced at the end of October that he would not be running for reelection, citing the new bail and discovery laws as the reason. Muehl says that it has gotten to the point where he feels he can no longer effectively do the job he was elected to do.

“We are finally at the point where the legislator and the governor are treating criminals with more respect and reverence than our honest hardworking citizens and I just don’t want to be a part of it anymore,” said Muehl. “What they make us turn over now is just ridiculous even defense attorneys say we don’t want all of this stuff so much of it is meaningless and what they’ve expanded it to when we have to give information on all of our witnesses even if it’s a violent case.”

Muehl says he used to prosecute 75 drug sales a year in Otsego county, this year he is only prosecuting two. Muehl says that he is not the only district attorney that feels he cannot move forward under these laws.

“Now we can’t get any confidential informants to work for us because we have to turn their name over to the defense right away,” said Muehl. “There are four or five other district attorneys in other counties that are not going to be running again either I’m not at liberty to say their names but they feel the same way.”

When it comes to bail reform and a change in discovery laws, Muehl says he does not see changes being implemented anytime soon. “I don’t see them changing anything unless more conservatives are elected in the legislator, every time I turn around there making drug use and drug dealing decriminalized with the laws”.