OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/NEWS10) — On Friday, police responded to a report of an Oswego school’s tutor committing a lewd act in front of a student. Jeff R. Wallace, 69, was arrested by the Oswego City Police Department following their investigation.

According to a report, the arrest came after an investigation where a juvenile said they saw Wallace masturbating during a video call for tutoring. Wallace was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, which is a misdemeanor.

Wallace has been released on an appearance ticket. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator LaDue at (315) 236-4854.