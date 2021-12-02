OSI’s newly purchased property connects Saratoga County to the Adirondack Park

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Open Space Institute (OSI) has announced the successful purchase of the newly protected 60-acre “Moreau Lake Connector” property from Margie French, which will provide a direct connection between Saratoga County and Moreau Lake State Park. The property is at the north end of the southern Palmertown Range and will connect to the Adirondack foothills.

The focal point of the Palmertown strategy will be to develop a 50-mile-long trail system called the Sarah B. Foulke Friendship Trails System. A year-long master planning process is planned for an inclusive trail network to be completed by summer 2022.

“Protecting and making recreational and habitat connections between Saratoga County and the Adirondack Park benefits wildlife, the environment, and the regional economy,” said New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “OSI’s acquisition of the Moreau Lake Connector property supports the State’s ongoing efforts to connect visitors with recreational opportunities while conserving natural resources and wildlife habitat.”

This is part of OSI’s ongoing work in the area. The protected property is situated in Warren County between the southeastern boundary of Adirondack Park and Moreau Lake State Park. OSI says the property is adjacent to Ralph Road State Forest, with more than 1,260 acres of OSI’s “West Mountain” acquisition to the north and Moreau Lake State Park.

According to OSI most parcels between the Adirondacks and Moreau Lake State Park have already been developed. This acquisition, they say, presents one of the last and best options to create a green corridor between Vermont’s Green Mountains and the Adirondacks. This will help establish the protection of wildlife habitats and support the migration of plant and animal species.

In 2018, OSI, in partnership with Saratoga PLAN and local partners, created the Southern Palmertown Conservation and Recreation Strategy, to conserve a recreational road map for the sector of the Adirondack Foothills. With OSI’s help, the Department of Environmental Conservation has more than triple the size of Ralph Road State Forest.