OSHA releases new poster to help protect people from coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a new poster listing steps all workplaces can take to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus.
The poster highlights 10 infection prevention measures every employer can implement to protect workers’ safety and health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Safety measures include:
- Encouraging sick workers to stay home
- Encourage respiratory etiquette, including covering coughs and sneezes
- Provide a place to wash hands or alcohol-based hand rubs containing at least 60% alcohol
- Limit worksite access to only essential workers, if possible
- Establishing flexible worksites and staggered work shifts
- Discouraging workers from using other workers’ phones, desks and other work equipment
- Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces, equipment, and other elements of the work environment
- Using Environmental Protection Agency-approved cleaning chemicals with label claims against the coronavirus
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use of all cleaning and disinfection products
- Encourage workers to report any safety and health concerns
This is the latest effort by OSHA to educate and protect America’s workers and employers during the coronavirus pandemic.
