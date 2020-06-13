Oscars: Academy announces plans to up diversity

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles. Movies that debuted on a streaming service without a theatrical run will be eligible for the Oscars, but only this year. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the change for the 93rd Academy Awards as a response to how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the film industry. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) – The group behind The Oscars says it has a plan to make the awards more inclusive.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it’s called “Academy Aperture 2025.”

On Friday, The Academy announced a designated office to oversee the plan. Phase one of the initiative will focus on “Governance, membership and workplace culture.”

The Academy and the Producers Guild of America also plan to develop inclusive industry standards.

The changes come after years of criticism that the oscars are dominated by caucasians and men.

While announcing the initiative, The Academy also updated its policy for the best picture category. It says it will have a set ten nominees a year starting with the 20-21 awards.

