ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many people are struggling to buy groceries amid inflation and there are organizations looking to address the issue. The Produce Pick-Up Project is offering food assistance Monday through Thursday starting at 10:00 a.m.

Families in need of help with groceries can go to the Albany Victory Gardens, on Clinton Avenue near Quail Street, at 456 1st St, Albany, NY 12206.

13.5 million households in America are food-insecure, according to the USDA.

The President of the Albany Victory Gardens, which is part of Eden’s Rose Foundation, Mitchell Kyes says people are grateful for the help.

“I feel good because when people see me, even the days we’re not open, they still come to say ‘thank you’ and that makes me cry,” Kyes said.

Executive Administrator at Eden’s Rose Foundation Tori Pistili says no one, including undocumented people, should be afraid to come if they need help.

“It’s a sanctuary for people to come and get what they need and nobody should feel like they’re gonna be punished when they come here they should never feel scared to come here,” Pistili said.

They collect a name and phone number and only share that information with potential funders, to keep the project going.

“We don’t discriminate so anybody can come. I don’t care where you’re from, where you live at, come here if you’re hungry,” Kyes said.

Area resident Patrick O’Connor says he’s lived in the neighborhood for 57 years and that this specific project is providing him with essentials.

“It’s very polite, everyone is working together,” O’Connor said. “There’s hundreds of people showing up every week. It’s very nice.”

The foundation provides roughly 10,000 pounds of fresh produce weekly, Pistili said, and serves upwards of 100 individuals and families a day – and they’re not the only organization offering help.

The Albany Fund for Education partners with the City School District of Albany and aim of alleviate food insecurity for students.

All the organizations say they need volunteers and additional funds to keep the program going.

Donations can be made to the Albany Fund for Education and Albany Victory Gardens on their websites.

The Albany Fund for Education is looking for volunteers to help them unload food deliveries at the Pine Hills Elementary school on Wednesdays July 5 – August 23.

And they need volunteers to help pack food bags July 6 – August 24. You can sign up to be a volunteer.

The Albany Victory Gardens seeks help from volunteers, year round. You can sign up on their website.

The USDA will release new data and statistics on household food insecurity on October 25.