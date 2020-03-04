Organization helps stray dogs from Puerto Rico find homes, including in Upstate NY

(NEWS10) — A stray dog from Puerto Rico is getting a new shot at a life with a loving family in New York, thanks to the efforts of a Brooklyn-based adoption organization called The Sato Project.

Meet Tinsel.

Tinsel grew up as part of a pack of nearly 25 stray dogs living on a closed down military base in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. Security guards at the base befriended some of the dogs, occasionally bringing them scraps of food. Enter, The Sato Project.

The Sato Project is an organization dedicated to rescuing abused and abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico, where an estimated 500,000 stray dogs still roam the island. The organization was founded in 2011 by Chrissy Beckles and has helped to relocate and adopt out more than 4,000 stray dogs. The organization also works to reunite dogs with families forced to abandon them during evacuations in the aftermath of the island’s recent natural disasters.

The Sato Project scooped up Tinsel and as many of the dogs on the abandoned base as they could. After spending a few weeks evaluating and getting to know the pups, they flew them back to the United States for adoption.

Tinsel and Roger, another dog from the same pack of strays, ended up in Saratoga Springs with one of the Sato Project’s foster families. Tinsel was eventually adopted by a family in New Hartford, N.Y. near Utica.

Anyone interested in adopting a Sato Project dog can fill out an application at https://www.thesatoproject.org/how-to-adopt

The Sato Project is looking for additional volunteer foster families to help expand their adoption operation in the upstate NY area. If you are interested in becoming a “foster parent” visit: https://www.thesatoproject.org/fostering-application/

