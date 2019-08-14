Order sought to let unvaccinated NY students attend school

FILE – In this March 27, 2019 file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y., north of New York City. On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, federal health officials updated the U.S. measles case count, saying 1,001 illnesses have been reported since the beginning of the year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York students who haven’t been vaccinated against measles and other diseases are waiting to hear if they can go back to school.

The state requires all students be vaccinated, but until recently made an exception for those whose parents objected on religious grounds.

Some of those parents are now challenging the change in court, saying it will keep 26,000 children out of school and daycare.

On Wednesday, lawyers from the state and Children’s Health Defense will argue the issue before a judge in Albany.

Lawmakers did away with the non-medical exemptions in June following the biggest measles outbreak in more than 25 years. More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in New York, the majority of them in New York City.