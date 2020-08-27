Order Panera Bread through Google

(CNN) — It just got a lot easier to order a sandwich from Panera Bread Company.

If you want something from the bakery-cafe chain, you can simply type Panera Bread into your Google browser.

There you will see you can automatically order what you want, and even complete your purchase with Google Pay.

The tech feature is so next level, it even works with Google Maps and Google Assistant.

Panera hopes customers will take advantage of the easy, contactless way to order their next meal.

Through mid-September, Panera customers can get a 20% discount using the new method. Some restrictions do apply, and Google integration is only available at participating locations.

