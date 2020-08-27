Order Panera Bread through Google

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
Panera Bread 1522863237521

(CNN) — It just got a lot easier to order a sandwich from Panera Bread Company.

If you want something from the bakery-cafe chain, you can simply type Panera Bread into your Google browser.

There you will see you can automatically order what you want, and even complete your purchase with Google Pay.

The tech feature is so next level, it even works with Google Maps and Google Assistant.

Panera hopes customers will take advantage of the easy, contactless way to order their next meal.

Through mid-September, Panera customers can get a 20% discount using the new method. Some restrictions do apply, and Google integration is only available at participating locations.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga