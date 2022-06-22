NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman died in a fire on Lander Street in Newburgh on Wednesday night, June 15. During the same blaze, a man was seriously hurt after jumping from a third-floor window to escape the flames and landing on the front steps of the building.

According to a release from the City of Newburgh Firefighters, the first call went out around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday. The blaze was first reported as a kitchen fire.

When the first assistant fire chief arrived at 68 Lander Street around one minute later, he reported smoke coming from all three floors of the building and said he could see flames coming from the first and second floors. Dispatchers quickly sounded a second alarm.

As the assistant chief moved toward the scene, he saw a man jump from a third-floor window and land on the front steps. Around the same time, the first three-person firefighter crew arrived and said that a woman could still be trapped inside the building.

Due to severe fire conditions, the firefighters were unable to get inside the building. A firefighter from an additional crew that arrived around 10:52 p.m. tried to use a ground ladder to get to the woman on the third floor, but intense heat prevented him from doing so.

The fire was fought back to the point where crews could get into the first floor of the building after an engine arrived from the West End of the city around 10:53 p.m. When they made their way to the second floor, crews discovered that the stairs between the second and third floors had completely burned away.

As conditions became smokier, the woman who had been trapped on the third floor was again seen leaning out of a window, according to the release. Firefighters made a last-ditch attempt to reach her with a ground ladder but were again stopped because of fire venting out of a window above her. The woman, who has not yet been identified, was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a cooking oil fire that someone tried to put out with water, making a bigger blaze. Smoke detectors in the home were not working. The fire had already overtaken the stairway that occupants would have used to get out by the time fire crews arrived.

Firefighters from the Stewart Air Guard, Castle Point, West Point, Cronomer Valley, Storm King, Orange Lake, Goodwill, and Coldenham fire departments provided assistance at the scene. Three firefighters were hurt while battling the blaze and were treated at the scene.