MOUNT HOPE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 56-year-old Mount Hope woman died in a structure fire early Tuesday morning at 2 Robbins Road in Mount Hope. The 1:25 a.m. blaze was quickly contained by local fire departments, but a search of the building located the woman dead in her apartment.

State Police identified the victim as Shaun Schiffinger. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. State Police were assisted by fire departments from Bullville, Silver Lake, Pocatello, and Mechanicstown, along with the Orange County Fire Investigation Unit, Sheriff’s Office, and Medical Examiner’s Office.