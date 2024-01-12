WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and tractor-trailer in Wallkill. Police say the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on Friday.

State Police responded to the intersection of State Route 211 and Bull Road in Wallkill for a reported tractor-trailer and school bus crash. Police say there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the bus was extricated and flown to Westchester Medical Center. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

State Route 211 is closed in both directions at this time. The investigation is ongoing.