LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York has finalized the purchase of land in the historic village of Montgomery for its new distribution facility in the Hudson Valley.

The Food Bank’s current site in Cornwall-on-Hudson can no longer keep up with the growing demand to provide food to those in need in the Hudson Valley. Backed by a Community Development Block Grant, the Food Bank will be building a new, 40,000-square-foot distribution center.

“This is an exciting step forward in improving our ability to serve the needs of our food-insecure neighbors in the Hudson Valley,” said Molly Nicol, CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “We are grateful to the entire team who are working so hard to make this vision a reality.”

The new distribution center will be built on land once owned by Nick Fitzpatrick of Aden Brook Agricultural LLC. Fitzpatrick made a transformational gift of $645,000 to the Regional Food Bank to help support the project.

“I am extremely proud to be a part of this valuable community effort and to help an organization like the Food Bank,” said Fitzpatrick. “This land historically has been used as a farm and I’m happy it will continue to provide food to those in need for many years to come.”

The Food Bank will need additional funds to complete the construction project and asks for the community’s support. Donations can be made online or mailed to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley at 195 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520. A groundbreaking event will be scheduled for early May.