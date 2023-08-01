SLATE HILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on I-84 westbound in Slate Hill on Monday. Police say Austin Prey (23, Matamoras) was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to I-84 westbound in Slate Hill for a report of a motorcycle crash. Police say an investigation revealed Prey was driving a 2001 Honda motorcycle westbound on I-84 when for unknown reasons he lost control of the motorcycle, causing him to roll the bike over and strike a guide rail.

Police say Prey was helped by Mobile Life at the scene. Shortly after, law enforcement says he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.