MONROE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several people out for a stroll on Saturday are lucky to be alive after police say a reckless driver sped down a walking path in Monroe.

According to a press release from New York State Police, a 2018 Nissan Altima was speeding north on Orange Turnpike around 3 p.m. A patrol car chased after the Altima, but it sped off into the village of Monroe.

There, police say the Altima ran a red light at the intersection of Stage Road and 17M. A trooper again tried to stop the car but was unsuccessful.

The Altima went off the road, drove over a sidewalk, and entered the Heritage Trail walking path, the press release stated. Several people were walking on the trail, and the trooper did not drive down it.

The vehicle turned around on the path and reentered the roadway at an unsafe speed, police said. It ran into two cars at the intersection of Stage Road and Lakes Road, ending the chase. No one was injured in the crashes.

The driver was identified as Stetson Davis, 29, of Monroe. While speaking with Davis, troopers learned that he had a suspended registration, suspended license, no insurance, and a stolen license plate, according to the release.

Davis was arrested and taken to the state police barracks in Monroe where he was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree reckless endangerment, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was also issued 12 traffic tickets.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Monroe Court on February 1, at 6 p.m.