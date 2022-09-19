NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What started as a traffic stop Friday afternoon in Newburgh ended with five people behind bars, and thousands of dollars worth of stolen property recovered by police. A State Trooper stopped a 2015 BMW-328i on State Route 84 shortly after 2:30 p.m., after allegedly seeing the sports car break several traffic laws. Police said the car also had a phony temporary license plate, from Georgia.

During the traffic stop, troopers say they recovered a loaded Glock 27 pistol, multiple forged checks, stolen debit cards, $10,000 cash, a stolen United States Postal Service key, and numerous bank receipts for cashing forged checks totaling over $50,000. All five people in the car were arrested.

The driver, Richie D. Guillaume, 22, of Bloomfield, was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree possession of a forged instrument

Two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument

Charges for Gerson A. Polanco, 25, of Passaic, New Jersey:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument

Rayon Thomas, 25, of Paterson, New Jersey, was accused of:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument

Francisco Tejada-Vargas, 24, of Sleepy Hollow was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument

Charges against Jaquil T. Tucker, 22, of Warwick:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

All five were arraigned in front of Judge Owen and remanded to Orange County Jail on $7,000 cash bond, $20,000 insurance bond, or $40,000 partially-secured bond. State Police were assisted by United States Postal Service Investigators.