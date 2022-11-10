NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Newburgh man died in a house fire on Babes Lane Tuesday, according to a release from the Town of Newburgh Police Department. When officers first arrived, they found Michael Gida, 64, trapped in the home.

Gida was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he later died. Police say he succumbed to the fire and smoke inside the house.

Two other family members were also taken to St. Luke’s, where they are receiving treatment for injuries that police do not believe to be life-threatening.

Town of Newburgh Police were assisted by the Middlehope Fire Department, Cronomer Valley Fire Department, Mobile Life Services, New York State Police, and Town of Newburgh Fire Inspectors. At this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but police say it does not seem suspicious.