CORNWALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have released the name of the woman who died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday in Cornwall in Orange County. Police say Nidia Nieves, 54, of Ridgewood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On July 27, around 12:15 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a car crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on I-87 in Cornwall. The crash occurred in the area of mile marker 51.9 northbound between Exit 17 (Newburgh) and Exit 16 (Harriman).

Police say a 2017 Chevy Malibu was traveling northbound in the left land on I-87 when it collided with the motorcycle crossing into the right lane. Nieves was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson and was ejected from her motorcycle.

Police are still investigating the crash at this time.