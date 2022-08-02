MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Middletown man who was arrested in May after allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning. The Orange County Child Abuse Unit arrested Angel Martinez on Friday, May 18, 2022, after a joint investigation with the New York State Police.

Charges:

First-degree sexual abuse (Felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (Misdemeanor)

Martinez was taken to Orange County Jail for central arraignment after his arrest. He was arraigned at the jail before Judge Barbara Mennite from the Village of Highland Court.

Martinez was placed behind bars in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, or $100,000 bond, or a $150,000 partially-secured bond. There has not yet been any word on what happened at Martinez’s Monday court appearance.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Angel Martinez or who knows someone that could have been a victim is asked to call the New York State Police. Officers can be reached at (845) 344-5300.