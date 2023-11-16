DEERPARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a multi-car rollover crash that happened on I-84 in the town of Deerpark. Police say someone driving the wrong way entered the eastbound lane and struck a car head-on.

Police say someone driving a 2017 GMC Sierra entered I-84 driving west in the eastbound lane when they struck a Dodge Durango head-on, then struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing the Sierra to roll over, landing on its side in both lanes.

The driver of the Sierra was extricated and taken to Westchester Medical Center via medivac. The driver of the Durango and the driver of the Grand Cherokee were taken to Garnet Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Police are still investigating this crash.