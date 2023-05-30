NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are currently investigating a fatal crash on the Hudson River involving two jet skis. Charles Sanchez, 48, of Belleville, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows Sanchez was a passenger on a jet ski when it collided with another on the Hudson River. Both were traveling north. Sanchez and the person driving the jet ski were thrown into the water.

Local boaters at the marina immediately offered aid and helped everyone involved get out of the water. The driver of the jet ski was listed in critical condition, as Sanchez was later pronounced deceased at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Police say it was confirmed neither operator nor their passengers had consumed alcohol. The investigation is ongoing.