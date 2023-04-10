MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Montgomery man on a bicycle and a car that happened Sunday around 12:15 a.m. State Police say Andrew Schrank, 43, was later pronounced dead at Garnet Hospital.

Police say Schrank was traveling north on his bicycle on Union Street when he fell off his bike and into the roadway. Police say Schrank was struck by a 2023 Nissan Altima also traveling North. Town of Montgomery EMS took Schrank to Garnet Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Nissan was not impaired. This investigation is ongoing.