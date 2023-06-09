GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Greenville that happened on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. Nemesio Barrera Tello, 78, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

According to State Police, a preliminary investigation found a 2009 Toyota Camry was driving southbound on Mountain Road and failed to stop at a flashing red light. As it continued through the intersection, it was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driving eastbound on State Route 6.

Police say Barrera Tello was a passenger of the Camry. She was unconscious at the scene and was pronounced dead after being taken to Bon Secours Hospital.

Police say two other passengers were in the car, one was entrapped. They both were taken to Garnet Medical Center where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Silverado sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention, per police.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.