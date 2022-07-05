WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An 8-year-old child tragically passed away after police say they drowned in a backyard pool over the Fourth of July weekend. The Town of Wallkill Police Department said that officers responded to a house on Fair Oaks Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a possible child drowning.

When they arrived, according to police, officers found a child partially submerged in the backyard pool and an unresponsive man lying in the grass next to the pool. They were both taken to Garnet Health Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead. The man, identified as Yaw Assad, age 40, was last known to be in critical condition, police said.

The ongoing investigation into this incident is being conducted by the Town of Wallkill Detectives with help from the New York State Police. The Wallkill Police can be contacted at (845) 692-6757 with any tips.