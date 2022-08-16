DEERPARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash Friday night on Neversink Drive in Deerpark left a pedestrian dead, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said the investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford Explorer was driving eastbound on Neversink Drive near the intersection of Country Club Road when it struck the pedestrian, later identified as Michael Szczepanski, 53, of Deerpark.

Szczepanski was walking in the eastbound lane when the driver of the Explorer crested a hill and struck him. State police said the crash was caused by poor lighting and low visibility.

The driver stopped along with a passing motorist and called 911 while rendering first aid to the victim. Szczepanski was taken to Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there was no impairment or negligence on the part of the driver. Troopers were assisted by the Town of Deerpark Police and Port Jervis EMS.