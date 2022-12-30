WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to police, an Orange County man died Thursday night after he drove into a parked tractor-trailer at the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84. The wreck happened at about 9:15 p.m.

Police said Derrick N. Rosa, 26, of Cuddebackville was driving his 2007 Toyota Camry westbound on Interstate 84. He went off the road for unknown reasons and drove into the rest area.

Once in the rest area, Rosa’s car slammed into a parked tractor-trailer. Responding Montgomery EMS paramedics pronounced Rosa dead at the scene.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.