GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, the longest-serving sheriff in the history of Orange County and the third-longest-serving sheriff in New York State, is retiring this week after 20 years at the helm. The sheriff’s office is hosting a final walk-out ceremony in his honor on December 29, at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be held in the main parking lot of the sheriff’s office, at 110 Wells Farm Road in Goshen. The public is invited to attend.

“We will be leaving the office remarkably better than we found it,” said DuBois in an online statement.

Community members sang the sheriff’s praises on social media after his retirement went public. “He’s a great person and it was an honor and a privilege to have worked for him,” said a former county worker. “Congratulations on your retirement and enjoy every minute.”