MONROE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Troopers received a hotline report on Friday, October 22, alleging that an Orange County man was having sex with a child under the age of 17. An investigation led to the arrest of Eliceo Quintero Francisco, 21, of Monroe.

Charges:

Two counts of third-degree rape

Endangering the welfare of a child

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

Use of a child less than 17 years old in a sexual performance

Promoting a sexual performance by a child less than 17 years of age

Francisco was arraigned at the Orange County Centralized Arraignment before Woodbury Town Judge Bruce Schonberg. He was remanded to Orange County Jail in place of $2,000 cash, $4,000 bond, or $6,000 partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear before Town Judge McKnight at the Town of Monroe Court on Monday, October 24.