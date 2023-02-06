WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Wallkill woman was cited to court Sunday afternoon after police say she attacked her two neighbors with a hammer. Officers were sent to a home on Maple Fields Drive around 12:25 p.m.

According to police, the neighbors fought off Letoya Washington, 36 before they arrived. She was arrested at the scene.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

After her arrest, Washington was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to return to the Town of Wallkill Court on March 29.