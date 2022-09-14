WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police announced Tuesday that a Walden man has been indicted for a crash that killed three people. Troopers said Anthony Jones, 24, was arraigned Tuesday and was held in Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 partially secured bond, or $100,000 bond.

Troopers arrested Jones Monday. They say he was reckless and negligent in early August when he was driving on Route 17 in Wallkill between exits 118 and 119.

State Police said he crashed into a minivan carrying Maria Abrigo Morocho, 36, Jorge Eduardo Paqui Gualan, 30, and Nelson Ivan Vivar Campoverde, 48. All three were from Middletown, and all were killed in the crash.

Four other people in the car had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. Jones was also hospitalized for complaints of pain.

Jones faces 14 charges, including several counts of second-degree manslaughter, assault, and criminally negligent homicide. Troopers did not announce his next court date.