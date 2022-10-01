MONROE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On October 1 around 6:16 a.m., State Police from Monroe barracks responded to a report of a person hit by a car on State Route 17 eastbound in Monroe. A preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield E. Elliot, 47 of New Rochelle was involved in a separate car crash as a driver prior to this incident.

According to police, Elliot left his car in the center of the center median of State Route 17 and stepped into the roadway where he was hit by a Volkswagon traveling east. Officers report Elliot was dead at the scene. This investigation is still ongoing.