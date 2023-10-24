WOODBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-87 in Woodbury that happened early Tuesday morning involving a tractor-trailer. Police say Sama Exantus, 25, of Monroe, N.Y., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Exantus, who was driving a 1997 Ford Escort southbound on I-87, pulled onto the shoulder just after passing exit 16. While trying to re-enter the roadway, police say Exantus didn’t yield to a Penske tractor-trailer traveling southbound.

The tractor-trailer was unable to stop and struck the Ford. Police say Exantus suffered fatal injuries as a result of the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. Exantus was taken to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the crash. All southbound lanes were closed for a period of time. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Troop F CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit) and BCI, Troop T CVEU (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit), and Thruway Maintenance.