DEERPARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 20-year-old man from the Bronx drowned in the Delaware River on Wednesday, according to the New York State Police. Troopers responded to Hook Road Beach in Deerpark at about 5:20 p.m. after hearing of the possible tragedy.

When they arrived, first responders found the victim, Wandel Hernandez, underwater. He was taken to Bon Secours Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Town of Deerpark Police, Sparrowbush Fire Department, and Battalion 8 Search and Rescue Team. Police credit the rescue team with finding Hernandez.