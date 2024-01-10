WOODBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police say an Albany man was involved in a fatal crash on I-87 in Orange County. The incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday between Newburgh and Harriman.

According to the preliminary investigation, Sean M. Haley, 30, of Albany, was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he sideswiped another tractor-trailer stopped on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The second tractor-trailer driver, Jose L. Payano, 42, of Plainfield, was outside of the vehicle at this time. Payano was struck and died from fatal injuries.

The Peterbilt tractor-trailer rolled over as a result of the collision. Haley sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Garnett Medical Center.

All southbound lanes were closed for several hours. Haley was ticketed as a result of the crash. Investigations are ongoing.