NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Minutes before midnight on Wednesday night, City of Newburgh Police officers were alerted to a possible shooting on Lake Drive. When they arrived at 207 Lake Drive, officers came in contact with a 29-year-old man from Newburgh who had been shot twice- once in the chest, and another time in the bicep, police said.

Officers immediately performed CPR on the man and tried everything they could to save his life. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he died.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning, and police are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845) 569-7509. Callers can stay anonymous.