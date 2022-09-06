NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Sunday evening traffic stop in Newburgh ended in a felony DWI charge for a New Jersey man, who police said was driving drunk with a four-year-old in his car. When State Troopers stopped Marco Martinez-Pinzon, 35, of Passaic, New Jersey, on State Route 9W, they said he had 11 passengers in his car, which was only meant to hold six.

Officers allegedly noticed Martinez-Pinzon was drunk while speaking with him after the 7:10 p.m. stop. According to police, he registered a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.17%.

Charges:

DWI- Leandra’s Law (Felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (Misdemeanor)

Martinez-Pinzon was released on an appearance ticket. He is due back in the City of Newburgh Court on October 12, at 9 a.m.