PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Newburgh man was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday for smuggling aliens across the Canadian Border, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. In pleading guilty, Marlon Lainez-Velasquez, 48, admitted that in May 2021, he traveled to the border in Burke, where he helped smuggle five Vietnamese nationals from Canada into the United States for profit.

United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino ordered that Lainez-Velasquez serve his federal term of imprisonment after he finishes an unrelated six-year state term. Lainez-Velasquez was previously jailed for sex abuse.

This case was investigated by the United States Border Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Stitt handled the prosecution.