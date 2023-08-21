NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A second-prize winning ticket was sold in Newburgh for the New York LOTTO August 19 drawing. The ticket was sold at Smokes For Less on Plank Road and is worth $50,353.

The winning numbers for the New York LOTTO drawing are 3-14-15-41-42-48 and Bonus Number 9. The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number.

Players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59 to win the New York Lotto jackpot. New York LOTTO drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7B in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.