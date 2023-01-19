GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Legoland New York Resort will unveil its newest attraction, the Water Playground, over Memorial Day weekend. According to a press release from the Goshen-based venue, the water playground will allow visitors to “cool off, build and race a LEGO boat, splash on water slides, and be doused by a giant 318-gallon water bucket.”

“New York summers are hot – which is one of the reasons we’re so excited to give families a place to cool off this year,” said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. “We have no doubt our Water Playground will become the heart of the Park this season with its four water slides and new creative building opportunities for kids. Everything we do is for the love of fun, and we’re committed to building unforgettable offerings that will keep families coming back to our Resort again and again.”

Also, when the park opens for the season, it will officially be a Certified Autism Center. The venue is working with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to train all staff in best practices for serving guests with autism and their families.

Every ride will have a posted Sensory Guide indicating whether there are bright lights, loud sounds, or any feature that guests might need to plan around. In addition, the park will provide both online and paper sensory guides and offer a quiet room dedicated to children with varying sensory needs.

From late January through mid-February, families can purchase an Elite or Platinum Pass using Monthly Pay for 50% off the down payment. Elite Passes will be offered at a $29 down payment plus 11 monthly installments at $20. Platinum Passes will be offered at a $20 down payment plus 11 monthly installments of $14. Legoland will open for the season on March 31.