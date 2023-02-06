GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — LEGOLAND New York Resort will become a Certified Autism Center by the time it opens for the season on March 31. Along with LEGOLAND New York, LEGOLAND California, and LEGOLAND Florida will also be named certified autism centers by spring 2023.

Families can expect trained front-line team members who will be better equipped to assist autistic guests or those with sensory sensitivities and pre-planning resources for guests available on the park’s website. Rides will have a posted sensory guide, indicating bright lights, loud sounds, or movement requirements, and first-aid earplugs will be offered to those who need them upon request. Parks will also include low-sensory areas for guests with certain sensitivities to relax or escape to a quieter place to decompress.