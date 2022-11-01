WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An ordinary evening in a Wallkill neighborhood last Sunday ended with a massive police presence and a killer on the loose. Police say the victim, Jeffrey Harris, 52, was found fatally stabbed inside his house on Brookline Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on October 30.

Authorities say Harris was found dead from at least one stab wound to the torso after they were called to the home for a report of an unconscious man. The neighborhood was shut down to all traffic during the investigation.

Wallkill Police haven’t released information yet about a motive, but say they are working with state troopers and the FBI on several active leads to make an arrest. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and Medical Examiner Office are also helping investigate the incident.