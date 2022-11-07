GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Goshen man has been taken into custody after he fled the area for allegedly having sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. Jesus Torres, 31, was arrested on November 5 in West Orange, New Jersey, and brought back to New York where he was remanded to the Orange County Jail.

Torres was wanted on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. On October 16, State Police began to investigate the allegations and two days later learned that Torres fled the area to avoid arrest.

The FBI was contacted and assisted in his arrest in New Jersey. The investigation into the alleged crimes and his arrest involved the State Police, FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, the Orange County Child Abuse Unit, Town of Goshen Police, West Orange Police, Marta, Georgia Police, Chamblee, Georgia Police, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the US Attorney’s Office.