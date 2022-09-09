DEERPARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders are searching the Delaware River in Deerpark, near Cherry Island, after a boat capsized, spilling two men into sub-60 degree water early Thursday morning. One was able to swim to shore, but the other has gone missing and rescue teams from Orange, Sullivan, and Pike Counties are using sonar and visual surveillance on the river.

The crews are being assisted by teams from New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Officials said the man who went missing was not wearing a life jacket. He has been missing since about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews are continuing their search Friday morning. No further details are available.