NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four Newburgh firefighters were evaluated at St. Luke’s Hospital after battling a three-alarm fire Monday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the City of Newburgh Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at 96 Overlook Place. First responders could see a large column of smoke coming from the area, from as far away as fire headquarters.

The first Assistant Chief arrived on location at 3:06 p.m. and saw the entire back of the building engulfed in flames, immediately calling for a second alarm. Nearly an hour-and-a-half later, a third alarm was requested and additional resources were brought to the scene.

High temperatures, high humidity, and hidden pockets of fire made work very difficult, officials said. Fire Chief Frank Spinelli violated and condemned 96 Overlook Place, as well as neighboring 94 Overlook Place after the fire.

Mobile Life Support Services, City of Newburgh Police, Central Hudson Gas and Electric, and the City of Newburgh Water Department all assisted at the scene. The Red Cross re-homed several families. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but at this time, officials believe it was unintentional.