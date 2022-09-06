TUXEDO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fatal wrong-way crash closed the southbound New York State Thruway in Tuxedo early Tuesday morning. State Police said the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m., after someone tried to drive north in the southbound lanes between Exit 16 and Exit 15a.

According to police, the two cars involved were occupied by drivers only. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The southbound Thruway remained closed between Exits 16 and 15a as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, for crash reconstruction.

Authorities are detouring all southbound traffic at Exit 16 in Harriman. They are asking motorists to avoid the area, if possible. No further information is available at this time.