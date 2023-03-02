MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In February, a driver in Montgomery suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel. The unnamed driver suffered a diabetic emergency which led to the obstruction of traffic flow.

On Friday, February 10, Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) were returning from a training exercise when they received numerous reports of an erratic driver on Route 17K in Montgomery. Once they arrived they found the driver was unconscious behind the wheel. The flow of traffic was obstructed as a result.

Orange County 911 was contacted and requested EMS and a second police unit for additional medical assistance. The driver’s wife was contacted to help locate her husband’s glucose tablets. The Town of Montgomery Ambulance and Police arrived shortly after ad provided further aid.