NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On October 13, Orange County Child Abuse Unit and Orange County Child Protective Services arrested Jose Ramos Alonzo, 33, of Newburgh. After an investigation, police reported Alonzo was engaged in sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old.

Charges

Predatory sexual assault of a child

Endangering the welfare of a child

Alonzo was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Noreen Calderin of the town of New Windsor Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. He was next scheduled to reappear before the court on October 14, at 9 a.m.